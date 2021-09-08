Deputy killer denied

Emotional testimony, ‘happy hour’ Facebook posts shoot down felon’s request to restore right to have firearms
Emotional testimony, ‘happy hour’ Facebook posts shoot down felon’s request to restore right to have firearms in February 2001 when Breazeale crashed into his patrol car on Sharon Road and killed him. Breazeale’s blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit at the time. He pleaded guilty to felony DUI and involuntary manslaughter and served 15 months in prison, 15 months on house arrest and five years probation.
“I don’t think he’s changed at all, and he shows no remorse,” said Jamie Chancellor, who was married to Deputy Chancellor for 25 years. “I hate to see that he’s still drinking and I would hate to see him in possession of a gun.”
Breazeale can continue to make that sacrifice after what the family of the deceased deputy has had to sacrifice for the last two decades, Chancellor’s sister Lynn Patrick said.
“He should have to suffer consequences for the rest of his life like we did,” she said. Chancellor’s family has been keeping count of the number of years that they’ve been dealing with his death and the memories they were robbed of after 25 years of marriage and having two daughters.
“Christmas, birthdays, holidays, every day ... I wish our grandchildren could’ve met their grandaddy,” Jamie Chancellor testified, choking back tears. “We always talked about wanting to sit on the back porch and watch grandkids play in the backyard. That was all taken away because of foolishness.”
She described him as the “best daddy, best husband ... he was our world.” She also testified that she never got an apology or any words or sense of remorse from Breazeale.
“In court, he said he wished it had been him ... but I wish it had been no- body,” she said. “There was no reason to destroy lives like he’s done.”
She and Patrick also testified that they were “very disappointed” in the plea agreement.
“It was a slap in the face to us as a family and to law enforcement ... like his life didn’t matter,” Patrick testified, adding that the family was led to believe that Breazeale could be facing up to 20 years in prison. “We were devastated when he got out that early.”
In earlier testimony with his lawyer Tangi Carter of Hattiesburg, Breazeale said that he had no felony or misdemeanor convictions before or since the night of the crash with Chancellor. He is a self-employed consultant with ExxonMobil, he said, and he was trying to get his gun rights restored so he could hunt and carry it for protection at home and when he travels.
“Thanks to the media, they don’t mind advertising” that he can’t have a gun, he testified, he feels vulnerable.
When she asked if he still drank alcohol, he said, “Yes, occasionally, socially.”
She followed that by asking if he ever drove a vehicle after drinking, and Breazeale said, “No, I learned my lesson the hard way.”
Both McKenzie and Martin noted that if Breazeale were to be granted a Certificate of Rehabilitation, it isn’t recognized by the federal government, so it wouldn’t make a difference in his status as a felon, especially when traveling. Convicted felons aren’t allowed to own or be in the presence of a firearm.
Breazeale petitioned the court to restore his right to carry a gun in 2013, and that request was denied by a specially appointed judge and prosecutor. Special Judge Robert Goza presided over the case in February 2003, when Breazeale pleaded guilty to the felonies.
Judge Dal Williamson recused himself from hearing the motion earlier, saying he could not be objective in the matter after attending yearly memorial services in Chancellor’s honor.
The state Supreme Court appointed McKenzie to hear the motion.
