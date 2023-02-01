The home of a Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy and his family was destroyed by fire in the early morning hours Tuesday. K9 handler James Bell, his wife and two children were not at home when the fire was reported just after 1 a.m. at their home on Bell Road in the Glade Community. Volunteers from Glade, M&M, Powers, Rustin and Sandersville responded to the massive fire, but there was already a complete roof collapse of the house before the first units arrived. No injuries were reported. The JCSD and State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire. The family members lost most of their belongings. The JCSD is expected to make an announcement about how the community can assist the Bells during their time of need. (Photo by Lance Chancellor/JCSD and Powers VFD)
