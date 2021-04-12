Jones County Sheriff’s Deputy Austin Smith administered a life-saving dose of naloxone, an opioid antagonist used to reverse the effects of an overdose, to a reportedly suicidal woman overdosing at her Glade home April 5.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies carry and are trained to administer NARCAN, a nasal-spray form of naloxone, in case of overdose calls. Smith said 911 received the call, and he and Deputy Dan Brown were dispatched to the scene.
“We knew we needed our NARCAN for the call,” Smith said. “We found a female unresponsive on her kitchen floor.”
According to the report, Smith found a woman who had ingested alcohol and medications, and she was saying “I want to die,” and had irregular breathing. Smith said he then administered two doses of NARCAN to reverse the overdose and clear the scene for medics to transport her to the hospital. She was reported as conscious and speaking to medical personnel later.
This was not the first time Smith has had to use the opioid-reversal medication on scene.
“It felt good and reassuring to see a positive outcome instead of a negative one,” Smith said. “I hope they take to their knees and search for recovery.”
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, from the first quarter of 2018 to first quarter of 2020, EMTs administered 57 naloxone doses in Jones County. In that same time frame, Jones County was among the top 10 counties for drug-related arrests, according to Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics data.
Sheriff Joe Berlin said JCSD deputies and other staff members are equipped with nasal NARCAN for use with individuals who are believed to have either intentionally or accidentally overdosed.
“The nasal NARCAN we carry was received on a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health,” Berlin said. “We have utilized the NARCAN on several occasions to help reverse overdose conditions in affected individuals.”
Through a $3.5 million grant received by the Mississippi Department of Health in 2018, NARCAN is distributed and training is provided to law enforcement agencies at no cost. Each kit comes with two doses. This year, JCSD received 92 double-dose packages from MSDMH — about $12,000 worth of naloxone at retail pharmacy prices.
In 2017, former Gov. Phil Bryant created an opioid task force, and the Legislature passed HB996, allowing pharmacists to dispense NARCAN to “people at risk of experiencing an opioid-related overdose or to a family member, friend or other person of a person at risk of experiencing an opioid-related overdose,” without needing a prescription. Additionally, HB996 instituted training for EMTs, law enforcement and firefighters to carry and administer NARCAN to individuals experiencing overdose.
The former Mississippi State Health Officer Mary Currier set a standing order in 2018 to dispense NARCAN by request directly at all Mississippi pharmacies. The standing order was re-signed by MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers in 2019.
Smith said there are multiple resources in the county available to anyone experiencing drug addiction.
“If we can save one from overdose, that’s all we need,” Smith said.
