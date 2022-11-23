A Jones County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot and wounded while responding to a call on Riley Johnson Road in the Johnson Community Wednesday evening.
The deputy, who had not yet been identified by the JCSD, was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He is awake and alert, the JCSD reported.
The suspected shooter was believed to still be in the residence and the JCSD remains on the scene.
Sheriff Joe Berlin,JCSD deputies, and multiple additional law enforcement agencies are on scene along with EMSERV and Fire-Rescue units. Residents are advised to avoid the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.