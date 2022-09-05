It was a deputy vs. a dude and a dog during a domestic disturbance call on Township Road early Sunday evening.
Anthony Sumrall, 18, of Heidelberg was fighting with his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend at a residence on Township Road, according to reports from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, and Deputy Andrew Yates responded.
Yates was attempting to arrest the suspect, who reportedly resisted and began to fight the deputy. During the altercation, Yates “deployed his Taser,” but “it was ineffective,” the JCSD reported. “Sumrall continued to aggressively resist and a physical altercation ensued.”
While the two were tussling, a dog that was on the scene bit Yates on the leg four times. Still, he was able to take the suspect into custody despite having to deal with the dog attack, too.
Both Sumrall and Yates were treated on scene by EMServ Ambulance medics. Sumrall went to the Jones County Adult Detention Center on multiple charges and Deputy Yates returned to service.
“This just proves that you never know how a response to an incident is going to go,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Fortunately, Deputy Yates sustained only minor injuries and his training made it possible to achieve a successful arrest.”
