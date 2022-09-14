David’s Grocery goes up in flames after pickup crashes into it; driver faces felony charges after fleeing scene
“This is devastating for this community.”
Those were the words of Investigator Denny Graham as he looked at the aftermath of a pickup crash that caused a catastrophic fire at David’s Grocery on Lower Myrick Road. That observation summed up the sentiment of hundreds of people before he began preparing the criminal case against the young woman whose actions are believed to have led to the destruction of the family-owned business that was voted “Best Convenience Store” by Leader-Call readers this year.
Kalyn Jones, 21, of Laurel was initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident, and that charge was later upgraded to felony malicious mischief. She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. She is in the Jones County Adult Detention Center being held on $100,000 bond set by Judge David Lyons in Jones County Justice Court.
The drug charge was added after JCSD narcotics agent Chase Smith found a backpack that Jones was seen fleeing with stashed behind a nearby residence. It contained methamphetamine, marijuana and digital scales, the JCSD reported. Jones and 30-year-old Cassandra Gant — who is out on bond for a February drug-sale charge — are both charged for what was found in the backpack.
Lyons ordered Jones to be returned to jail after an expletive-laced tirade in the courtroom in reaction to the bond amount.
Witnesses said that Jones left a residence on Robert Gentry Road — a dead-end street that runs alongside the store — at a high rate of speed, and the truck began “fishtailing” before it crashed into the restaurant side of the store around 9 p.m. Monday. It hit the “main gas line,” causing an explosion that caught the structure and the truck on fire, said JSCD fire investigator J.D. Carter.
It’s the senselessness of it all that is the hardest part to accept for Jesse Lancaster, who runs the store and restaurant with his wife Sharon and her grandchildren McCoy and Hayden Walters.
“That’s the part that really hurts,” Lancaster said, wiping his eyes early Tuesday morning as the damage assessment got underway. “Everything we do, we try to think of the community … and then this.”
In recent years, there have been offers from others to buy the business that his wife’s family started in 1983, “but we always backed out because we want to do what’s good for the community,” he said.
In the wake of the bad actions of one person, Lancaster and his family experienced the generosity of dozens during the direct aftermath of the crash and fire, even as volunteers were extinguishing the flames.
“People came by with generators and ice chests, trying to help us save what we can,” he said, looking around at those gathered in the parking lot that morning, shaking his head and fighting tears as he tried to grasp the right words. “We just appreciate them all.”
Lancaster and his family also expressed thanks to the volunteers who fought the flames. Firefighters and trucks from M&M, Glade, Sandersville, Rustin, Calhoun and Powers responded along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and EMServ Ambulance.
There was added danger and intensity for them with the gas tanks at the store and propane tanks just across the narrow street at Eason Propane.
Those were “huge issues” for fighters when they arrived, said Dana Bumgardner, spokeswoman for the Jones County Fire Council. The large tank “just a few feet away” and the pickup’s gas tank put everyone on the scene in danger.
“Our immediate priorities were stopping those tanks from getting hot to the point of rupture,” Bumgardner said, which meant “getting the flames as far away from both as possible.”
The big tank wasn’t as much of an issue as it could have been if not for the quick response time of the volunteers, she said.
“The first units immediately began dousing the truck and kept doing that continuously until the fire could be finally extinguished.
“It’s a scary thought going up to a fire to keep a gas tank from exploding. Not many will even consider it. But those guys were phenomenal … especially with as much of the building being saved as it was.”
It was a firefighter who picked up Jones as she walked along Lower Myrick Road, near Victory Road, and took her to a deputy shortly after the crash. She reportedly admitted to hitting the building and leaving the 2001 Ford Ranger, which was registered to Wesley Goldmon of Township Road.
When rescuers first arrived, they weren’t sure if the driver was still in the vehicle. Once firefighters got the flames around it under control, it was pulled from the store and it was determined that no one was inside or around the vehicle.
“She’s lucky she wasn’t killed,” Carter said.
It wasn’t the suspect’s first run-in with the law this year. In March, a Buckatunna woman who led deputies on a high-speed pursuit fled on foot into Jones’ home, and Jones attempted to stop them. She was charged with interfering with the duties of police and disorderly conduct. If convicted of felony malicious mischief, she could face up to 20 years in prison.
EMServ medics checked out Jones and cleared her medically before she was transported to jail.
The diagnosis for David’s Grocery is more difficult. Lancaster wasn’t sure what the future holds. The popular deli and restaurant that seats about 50 was practically destroyed, but the store side suffered mostly smoke damage. It was all without power Tuesday morning, making the assessment more difficult.
The restaurant was just coming off “a record night on Friday,” he said. The eatery is known for its “steak night” and fish, among other things, and some said it served “the best burger” in Jones County.
“We’ve got to face it,” Lancaster said, adding that the family business employs 12 to 16 people who are “like family.”
The community and customers feel the same way about them, too. Hundreds of people offered prayers for the family and memories as news of the fire spread on social media.
“Love that place and the owners! Very nice people! Great food! I go there all the time. Praying they will rebuild!” Theresa Breland posted on the Leader-Call page. Leslie Sullivan posted, “David’s Grocery was really the place ‘where everybody knew your name” and you know theirs. Like family to so many. Please pray for these precious people.” Terri Smith added, “This is my favorite place to eat. I love the owners, such good people! I hate this for their business.”
What started as David Walters' small country store almost 40 years ago was overwhelming selected by Leader-Call readers as “Best Convenience Store,” beating out more modern “super-sized” convenience stores that are in local municipalities.
“We’re going to have to take a look at everything,” Lancaster said, “then sit down with the family and make a plan.”
— Dana Bumgardner/PIO Jones County Fire Council contributed
