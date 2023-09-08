Greg “Red” Dickerson was declared the winner of the Republican primary runoff, edging Kim Knight by 23 votes in the race for Jones County Circuit Clerk.
After all absentee ballots were received, Dickerson had 3,232 votes to Knight’s 3,209. It appeared he would be the winner on the night of the election, but more mailed absentee ballots were out than the margin between the two candidates. Because of that, a winner couldn’t be declared until a week after the Aug. 29 runoff.
The circuit clerk had to wait and count any mailed-in ballots that were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday, as long as they were postmarked Aug. 29 or earlier. The deadline was pushed back a day, to Wednesday, because of the Labor Day holiday.
Dickerson will now face independent candidates Denis Borges, Melissa Buchanan and Thomas “Cliff” Prine Jr. in the Nov. 7 election.
Another hot county-wide race that will be on the ballot is the one for sheriff. Independent incumbent Joe Berlin is being challenged by independents Alex Hodge and Kenny Rogers as well as Republican primary winner Macon Davis.
