Comegys says he got OK to work on private property
In a meeting that was drawn out by discussions from people asking the Board of Supervisors to help with work they’re doing, it was the work that one supervisor did in his district that led to some dissension during a few tense moments.
Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys told the board that he had done work on private property to unclog a “natural drain” off Mattie Drive — a dead-end road in the Currie Community.
“I had to get an easement,” he said, adding that he also checked with State Auditor’s Office and asked for an Attorney General’s opinion before doing the work.
Board attorney Danielle Ashley asked if the work was done to help with drainage off Mattie Drive, and Comegys said it was. His paperwork showed that the work was done on the property of Freddie L. Terry at 77 Mattie Drive to combat erosion and drainage problems.
“The board has to determine if the work was for the public welfare,” she said, citing the standard set by the oversight agencies for public entities to do work on private property.
Supervisor Larry Dykes asked Comegys if he “got something from the state auditor,” and Comegys said he did and “sent it to Danielle.”
When board President Johnny Burnett made a motion to approve the work, there was a long silence.
“I need a second,” Burnett said after the pause.
That’s when Supervisor Phil Dickerson spoke up.
“The work has been performed already?” he asked.
Comegys said it had.
“I have to vote no, bad as I hate to,” Dickerson said, and Supervisor David Scruggs also voted “nay.”
Burnett and Comegys voted for it, Dickerson and Scruggs voted against it and Dykes didn’t vote, so it was a 2-2 tie, therefore the work was not approved.
Comegys was arrested last year and is facing charges of embezzlement and fraud after being accused of using his county-owned pickup and cellphone for the benefit of his business JC Beauty Supply, according to the investigation of the State Auditor’s Office.
In another matter, Sheriff Joe Berlin submitted a list of 26 deputies who will be working for Protec during the South Mississippi Fair starting this weekend. The private security firm will be paying for their insurance and fuel and they will be wearing Protec uniforms, Berlin said, but they will be in their county-issued vehicles. That is allowed, according to an AG’s opinion that the board has discussed in previous meetings.
The board also unanimously approved the purchase of new dispatch software for $20,120 from New York-based Caliber Public Safety. The software is a little more expensive than similar software that’s available, Emergency Operations Center Director Paul Sheffield said, but it’s what’s compatible with the existing equipment, so it’s less money in the long run to buy it, he said.
Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks reported that the Rustin and Union volunteer fire departments are getting grants worth a total of $160,000. He also said that he will be going to the Capitol as he works to find out about state tax funds that were supposed to be set aside for county fire services since the early 1990s that haven’t been distributed. His calculations show that each county would have received $3.7 million last year if the funds had been distributed equally, as the legislation he cited intended.
“I want to find out where that money’s going,” Brooks said. “It’s not right.”
In other business, the board unanimously approved the low bid from McLaurin Carpet to install new flooring in the chancery courtroom ($11,381.50) and in the judge’s chambers and administrative offices ($11,554.57).
Scruggs said he didn’t want to go along with a proposed interlocal agreement between the Pat Harrison Waterway District and the board that would call on him and his crew to clean and maintain the park and boat ramp at Eastabuchie Park. His colleagues agreed and the matter was tabled.
Supervisors also agreed to donate $750 to the MLK Community Development Corporation’s Color of Unity 5K Walk/Run and $500 to the Laurel Shrine Club’s three-person scramble golf tournament. They also OK’d school bus turnarounds at 79 Graham Road (Beat 1), 43 Roy Jefcoat Road (Beat 2), 55 Evans Lane, 151 Dallas Brownlee Road and John Sauls Road (all in Beat 3) and 17 Kevin Drive (Beat 4), and they agreed to abandon former county road Blackwell Trailer Park Road. They also granted a utility permit to Telepak Networks, Inc., to do work along Moselle-Seminary Road.
Supervisors also approved travel for themselves, Ashley and Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller to attend the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Fall Conference in Natchez next month.
Ruthie Millsap and Amos Crumbly talked to supervisors about their plan to keep the old Mount Olive Community Center open as a place for seniors’ activities. The board has built a new community center, Burnett said, and the old one belongs to the school district. He advised them to talk to the school board about acquiring it. Comegys suggested that they try to get it designated as a historical landmark and apply for a grant.
Gwendolyn Wilson asked for the board’s support in a youth-oriented group she’s planning to start through East Laurel Church of Christ called “It’s All About The Children.” Burnett said he would have the board attorney check to see if the law would allow supervisors to assist her efforts.
Mary Grantham of Child Protective Services asked supervisors to help with her mission to recruit foster parents. The need is great, she said, with 130 children in Jones County in the custody of the state — up from 114 last year.
“We don’t have enough licensed foster parents,” she said. “We need good foster parents.”
She received permission from Berlin to set up recruitment tables inside the Jones County courthouses in Ellisville and Laurel.
