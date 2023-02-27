Dr. Read Diket will replace Tony Wheat on the board of the city school district this week.
Diket was nominated to the post by Mayor Johnny Magee and the City Council unanimously approved her appointment to the five-year term, which begins Saturday.
Wheat, who was a longtime councilman, was appointed on June 21 to serve out the unexpired term of Jeremy Adams when he resigned. Wheat informed the mayor that he was not able to serve another term, so a replacement needed to be appointed to the five-person school board.
Diket, who lives in Laurel, is a longtime educator at the college level. She is chairwoman of the Department of Art at William Carey University and was the 2023 Humanities Teacher of the Year for WCU. She has also taught at the University of Southern Mississippi and the University of Georgia, as well as St. John’s Day School among many other schools in a career that has spanned 58 years.
She joins President Dr. James Johnson-Hill, Vice President Nancy Breland, Sandy Holifield and Doncella Milton on the school board, which meets the second Tuesday of each month.
By state law, board members can make no more than $200 per month for their service.
