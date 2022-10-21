Disaster drill at PIB on memorable date

Emergency personnel from multiple agencies participated in a disaster drill at the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport on Thursday. Jessica Delk, left, of the Moselle Volunteer Fire Department is shown tending to “victim” William Kujawski of Milwaukee with Monica Doherty of EMServ Ambulance as fire trucks and ambulances and first-responders line the roadway in the background. The Federal Aviation Agency requires airports to go through the drill every three years, PIB director Tom Heanue said, adding that he appreciates the efforts of everyone who participated. Medical school students from William Carey University served as “victims” in the field and at Forrest General and Merit Wesley hospitals, which in turn worked on their mass-casualty plans. South Jones and Southwest Jones also participated in the drill with Moselle VFD, the Jones County Emergency Operations Center and Forrest County agencies. The exercise is required by the FAA for the airport to retain its operating certificate, Heanue said. The simulated plane crash was on the 45th anniversary of the Lynyrd Skynyrd plane crash in southwest Mississippi. (Photo by Mark Thornton)
