Relief drive set for Tuesday at Walmart
When reports of a tornado ripping through Humphreys and Sharkey counties reached Deputy Chief Earl Reed of the Laurel Police Department, News of the disaster hit home for him — literally. He immediately called to check on his parents, who live in Belzoni.
Once confirming that they were safe and on their way to help out their neighbors any way they could, Reed was relieved.
“When I heard their voices and knew they were safe, I breathed a sigh of relief,” Reed said. “As soon as they could, they were over in Silver City.”
Because of his close connection, Reed, Capt. Shannon Caraway and the entire LPD got busy organizing a relief drive for the victims of the tornado.
Laurel police officers and Laurel firefighters will be at Walmart on 16th Avenue from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to collect supplies that will be delivered to affected areas.
In addition, relief supplies can be delivered to either the LPD, any fire station in the city and any Laurel city school.
Items that are most needed are personal hygiene products — toiletries, sanitary products, female hygiene products — paper towels, cleaning supplies, work gloves, heavy-duty garbage bags, 5-gallon buckets, pet food and non-perishable food, such as granola bars, peanut butter, fruit cups, fruit snacks and individual bags of chips.
To donate something for the children affected by the tornadoes, Glade Volunteer Fire Department is accepting Easter baskets that they, along with the Louin Fire Department in Jasper County, will be sending to affected areas on Saturday, April 8 so that area children can have them in time for Easter.
Anyone interested in donating an Easter basket can call Renea Cromwell at 601-731-4242.
