Stint as sheriff started with double murders, historic tornado started his term as supervisor
The start of Larry Dykes’ first term as sheriff of Jones County was like a whirlwind. The same could be said for the beginning of his first term as supervisor — literally.
Barely four months after he was sworn in, his district was devastated by the widest and one of the strongest tornadoes recorded in state history. Dykes and his wife Susan were together at his office on Easter evening and found refuge in a storm shelter there seconds before it struck.
“It sounded like the world was coming to an end,” Dykes recalled. “That shelter was built to withstand 190 mph, and it was about to its breaking point. The walls were cracked. Another five or 10 seconds and … I don’t know.”
The thought causes the grizzled law enforcement veteran to dab his eyes with a paper towel.
It all reminds him of when he made the leap from Laurel police officer and constable to sheriff in 2000. Less than two months after he took office, there were two double-murders in a span of three days. Two teenage girls were shot to death off Eatonville Road, at the Forrest County line, at the end of February, then a couple was killed with a single shot from a jealous ex-husband. That happened in a home on Soso-Big Creek Road, just down from Dykes’ current office. Not long after that, there were a pair of double drownings — one off Lower Hamilton Hill Road in Shady Grove and the other off Poole Creek Road in Rustin.
“After all of that, I was driving down the road and I said, ‘Lord, if you”re testing me, I need a break,’” he recalled.
That same overwhelmed feeling hit him right after the tornado struck.
The facilities where supervisors’ offices are and their equipment is stored are called “beat barns.” But when Dykes and his wife emerged from the shelter, it looked more like the “beaten barn.”
A pile of “slag rocks,” which are used to fill potholes in roads, was whipped around the facility, knocking out the windows in every truck, tractor and piece of machinery on the grounds, and the rat-tat-tatting on the vents of the storm shelter sounded like automatic gunfire. Dykes and his wife got on the floor to protect themselves.
“Those rocks somehow came through those vents like bullets,” Dykes said. “They were flying everywhere, she was crying and I was just telling her, ‘It’s going to be OK.’”
That shelter — which predecessor Danny Roy Spradley installed using federal grant money — was the only thing left intact on the property. The building was destroyed and “nothing out there had any glass in it,” Dykes said. The replacement cost for glass in all of the vehicles and equipment was $160,000. Rocks penetrated the radiators of some vehicles, rendering them useless until they could be repaired.
“Those rocks beat the hell out of everything there,” he said.
Before long, it dawned on Dykes that it was time to go to work. He began calling his crew and said, “Nothing’s left up here.” It took a little more than three hours for any of them to get through all of the toppled trees and debris on the roads between them and the barn.
After they finally arrived, they said, “What are we going to do?” Dykes recalled. “I said, ‘You’re gonna have to give me a minute.”
He had flashbacks of his time as sheriff, when he was dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, which caused damage across the entire county that he was in charge of.
“Everything was torn up,” Dykes said. “We didn’t have anything to work with, but I said we have to do just like after Katrina and take it one day at a time.”
His crew brushed glass out of the trucks and equipment that would run and went to work clearing roads so emergency crews could get through to the wounded and help residents.
Dykes discovered that the recipe for recovery was the same as it was for solving crimes and dealing with suspects and victims.
“It takes a lot of help,” he said. “When you get elected to an office, you can’t think that you don’t need help. You can’t be afraid to ask for help.”
Just as the Laurel Police Department and state agencies helped solve those double murders, plenty of people chipped in, along with state and federal agencies, for what was needed in the immediate and long-range cleanup for Beat 2, which took the brunt of the damage.
“God knows who all came out,” Dykes said, noting that there was no way to remember them all. “Every beat was out here for about two weeks
