McLaurin Carpets to host grand re-opening April 22
•
For 45 years, McLaurin Carpets has been a staple in the Soso community. Forty-four of those years were spent in the same building on Mar Gaye Drive off of Highway 28. But after the 2020 Easter tornado ravaged the community, the building that housed one of Soso’s oldest businesses was in shambles.
It is a day that owner Herschal Bragg Jr. will never forget, but he and his partner David McLaurin never entertained the idea of relocating out of Soso.
“We are known for being right here in Soso since 1976,” Bragg said. “We were inconvenienced. We lost our showroom and our offices, but our neighbors lost their homes. We were able to come back to our homes that night, but they had to go find places to stay. We felt very blessed that we only lost our building.”
Rebounding from the widest tornado in Mississippi’s recorded history has been a challenge for the residents, but being “Soso strong” became a motto for the community. They were not just words, either. When cleanup began, the staff at McLaurin Carpets was lifted up by their community. A number of neighbors helped the staff work through the wreckage that was once their long-standing building.
“We had very little down time,” McLaurin Carpet business manager Ruth Compton said. “On the 22nd, when we moved out of what was left of the building, we literally had 40 to 50 people here helping. Our sales reps came in, our vendors sent down trailers for storage and people in the community that probably should have been working on their own homes came here to help us move our stuff. They helped us so we could be up and running. People that were cooking in the community would bring food for us to eat while we worked. It really has been a community effort.”
After salvaging what was left of their inventory, Compton and Bragg brought in a 12x32-foot portable building to resume their business operations. They worked out of that building until March, when construction of their brand-new 4,300-square-foot building was completed.
“It worked out really well in the portable building, and we were able to put about 70 percent of our showroom in our warehouse,” Bragg said. “To be able to get into the new building is a blessing, though. We were able to build back bigger than what we had. Everything is newer and more up to date.”
McLaurin Carpets will host its grand re-opening and dedication to the new building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22.
