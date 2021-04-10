Jessica Hutchinson had the fight of her life after getting the help of her teenage daughter and community heroes in the aftermath of the Easter tornado.
Bailey Hutchinson, then 16, was dubbed a heroine after helping her mother survive long enough to be saved by neighbors and first-responders who had to clear a path to the demolished homestead in the Matthews Community so medics could treat the wounded and get them to hospitals.
Bailey, now a 17-year-old junior at West Jones, was holding her baby sister Loxley Ann, then 2, in her left arm and trying to pull her mother into the bathroom with her right hand to join the rest of the family when she “watched the wall split in half and everything got dark,” she recalled. She pulled the baby to her chest and turned her back to where the destruction started to protect her.
“It was a terrible noise, the house shook … all we could do was hold on and pray,” her grandmother Fran said.
Bailey had a bad cut on her forehead and another on her shin, but she was in much better shape than most of the family. Mother Jessica, 37, had “dirt, leaves and debris” in her mouth and throat, so her oldest daughter cleared her airway. Bailey and neighbor Rob Kelly worked together to get grandmother Fran out from under a wall and tree.
“I couldn’t hardly breathe,” Fran recalled, but they freed her and Bailey “was patting me and saying it was going to be OK.”
Bailey also stopped the bleeding from a massive wound her mother suffered to the back of her head and continued to for the two hours or so that it took to get her transported from the scene.
“I’m just so thankful Bailey was there, holding my head all the way out,” Jessica said.
Jessica doesn’t remember any of it, and she considers that a blessing. But she’s been told about Bailey’s heroics that day, and she’s seen her taking care of everyone since she got out of the hospital — which was nothing short of a miracle, her mother Fran said.
“The doctor didn’t think she’d live to daylight,” her father Mike said.
Jessica was in a coma for two weeks and was hospitalized in Forrest General for seven weeks with a traumatic brain injury, three broken vertebra and various other injuries. She is still unsteady on her feet as she learns to walk again. Her memory and other brain functions were also affected.
“She has good days and bad days,” her mother said.
The disaster gave Bailey some unintended on-the-job-training for her career choice. She wants to be an Army medic.
The family will never forget the dozens of people they saw helping in the immediate aftermath then in the tumultuous days that followed. They don’t know all of their names. But they still tear up when they think about what their actions have meant to them.
“I thank the Lord for them every day,” Fran said.
