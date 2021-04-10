Tornado victim’s children reflect a year after Easter tragedy
•
Jessica Mae Spradley’s children describe her as “one proud momma.” That was evident when her son Mason Simmons’ degree from the University of Southern Mississippi arrived in the mail. He was playing in a church-league basketball game at Pleasant Home Baptist at the time.
“She came running across the court with my diploma,” he said, smiling at the memory with his siblings, 23-year-old Sunni Hernandez and 21-year-old Madison Simmons.
Monday will mark a year since Mason ran across a pasture littered with snapped trees, swam through a creek and dug through debris trying to find his mom. She was missing after a massive tornado swept through the area affectionately known as “Spradleyville” off Moss Road in that Jasper County community right on the Jones County line.
Seven hours later, just before midnight that Easter, he was the one who pulled his mother’s body from the pond that had an arched pier going across it on the once-picturesque property.
“When I pulled her out, somehow she looked … perfect,” Mason, 24, said. “It was like she was asleep.”
The area where he and his siblings grew up and played was unrecognizable, though. Their mother’s mobile home was gone, picked up and dropped into her favorite little fishing hole. Other mobile homes and outbuildings on the property had also been tossed around like toys, and houses were completely or partially ripped from their foundation. Tall trees that surrounded the property were uprooted or broken in half.
That’s how Spradley’s family feels without her.
“She was my best friend,” Madison said, wiping away tears. “I was my momma’s baby, and she was my best friend.” Any time she or her sister visited, they all slept in the bed together. “And if you didn’t kiss her goodbye, you were in trouble,” Maddi added, managing a smile.
Sunni and her husband are expecting their first child in August — a little girl who would have been Spradley’s first grandchild. “It’s definitely hard” going through the pregnancy without her mom, she said. “But I find solace in the fact that she was so happy the last several months of her life. That gives me a whole lot of comfort.”
There are so many happy memories for them on the homeplace — fishing, watching scary movies, eating Aunt Ruth’s chicken-and-dumplings. But coming back just before the one-year anniversary of that dreadful day churns up sad images that can’t be purged.
“They were walking on water on the walls of the house while they were searching for her,” Madison recalled of that Easter evening. “If I’m going somewhere up here now, I’ll take a side road so I don’t have to come by here. I just don’t want to. My stomach was in knots when we went up there for that picture a minute ago.”
Getting to their childhood home was their only mission a year ago. Mason made it there from Hattiesburg in 15 minutes, but it took way longer to traverse the last half-mile or so from the intersection of Highway 15 North and Moss Road to her home.
When he got the first call about what happened, he couldn’t wrap his mind around it.
“It was sunny in Hattiesburg,” he recalled. “I wasn’t even paying attention to the weather … then my cousin called and said it was bad. He said they couldn’t find mom.”
Sunni and Madison were on their way, too. They found out from family friend Braxton Hull, who’d been in the home with their mother, that she was missing. Hull and others on the property were hurt and needed medical attention, but it took almost three hours for volunteers to clear the trees to get them out on ATVs to awaiting ambulances.
Mason and his cousin Tuddy (Shannon Ray Spradley) continue searching for his mother through the night.
“We couldn’t wait till in the morning,” he said. “I knew one of us was going to find her.
“They wanted to send in a search team, but I knew that wouldn’t work. There was more debris in the pond than water. We were flipping trees, parts of the house … and there was one log we couldn’t get.”
Exhausted and cut up, they finally got it loosened. Mason could tell that Tuddy “touched something,” he recalled. Mason went to where his cousin was, reached down and picked up his mother’s body.
“I swam back with her and laid her on the bank,” he said.
Mason protected his younger sisters from coming to the scene while they were searching.
“‘He was afraid of what they might find,” Sunni said. “He didn’t want that image in our mind.”
Thankfully for Mason, the image is a peaceful one. The next time the rest of the family saw her, she was in a casket, dressed in her familiar Ole Miss T-shirt and blue jeans — just as they all remembered her.
In the days after the tornado, they found some photos and other keepsakes in the pond that were salvageable. Her beloved chocolate lab Hitter also somehow survived. He was found hiding under a car that had been crushed by a tree, right beside a pickup that was overturned on its cab in a swimming pool. A set of concrete steps that led inside her home is all that remains of her home.
Jessica Mae Spradley was laid to rest in the family cemetery, just a couple hundred yards from where her body was found. A chair sits beside her headstone.
“Her father (Jessie) comes and sits at her grave every day,” Sunni said.
They will all visit and clean it this weekend, and they will also go to her favorite restaurant to share memories — happy and sad.
“We’ll go eat at China Wok,” the siblings who graduated from Stringer Attendance Center said simultaneously. “That was her place. She loved it.”
She was also known as a longtime clerk at the Red Apple convenience store on Highway 15 North in Stringer, where she took care of and cut up with a loyal customer base. A memorial was set up at the store in her honor to commemorate the anniversary of her death.
“She made her own legacy,” Madison said.
