Soso resident Gayla Miller, 64, lived in a shed with no electricity, water or bathroom for nearly six months. The third-widest tornado in U.S. history ripped apart her home one year ago.
Now, she stands against her newly erected fence with her 2-year-old pup Jasper.
“It took me until October to get back in the house,” Miller said as Jasper jumped up. “I just got my fence back up maybe a month — it’s just been a long ride.”
Miller’s home is across the street from Soso First Baptist Church. The steeple landed in her sister’s front yard directly across Highway 29.
Miller had to make a choice. She could not stay at her sister's home as they found mold in it. She could live in a motel and board her pets or purchase a shed to live in while she waited for her home to be repaired. She purchased the shed and waited it out.
The hardest part of recovery was getting home, Miller said.
“They are not through with the repairs. They’ve got some little things to do but major parts (of the repairs) are done,” Miller said.
Just as for Miller, the recovery process for the town remains slow.
The EF4 tornado raked a 68-mile path through Clarke, Covington, Jasper, Jones and Jefferson Davis counties, its scar visible from satellite images. The 190-mile winds scraped through Soso, Moss, Bassfield, Matthews Community, Collins, Seminary, Heidelberg and Pachuta, leaving eight dead.
The only grocery store in Soso closed after sustaining damage from the storm. Now, residents either purchase limited produce from Dollar General or drive 10 miles for groceries to nearby Taylorsville or Laurel.
As the tornado pummeled the Soso Volunteer Fire Station, firefighters were inside the station, said Anthony Pitts, Soso Volunteer Fire Chief.
“We were sitting in the engine bays — that’s as far as we made it when the storm hit,” Pitts said. “I was on the phone with my son and on the radio with dispatch when I was looking out a window and realized, ‘We don’t have a roof.’”
Everyone in the station survived the storm.
However, the damaged fire station presented a new challenge for firefighters. Pitts said normally firefighters stored their gear at the station, but now, they had to keep it in their personal vehicles to get to calls. Other fire stations helped during the first three days of the storm as the trucks were stuck inside of the station and continued to help throughout the year.
The fire station was rebuilt over the next several months with the engine bay doors installed just in March. The fire station will be able to house its engines soon.
The city’s new post office is open after it was destroyed in the storm.
Soso First Baptist Church had service in its church for the first time in a year March 17.
Rev. PJ Weeks said there were more than 200 people at the church’s Sunday service.
“It was great,” Weeks said. “We were like all churches I’ve talked to, it was packed. People sitting in the choir, people sitting everywhere, nursery was full, there was a lot of people here. That’s the most we’ve had that I can remember."
This Sunday, the church will acknowledge the anniversary of the tornado, Weeks said.
“There will be times in the service we acknowledge it, but it will be a celebration.”
Four of five of the church’s buildings were damaged in the storm, but now the sanctuary is back in service and the youth building repairs are moving along.
“(The youth) building was gutted completely, so we’ve made substantial progress since we started,” Weeks said.
Unintentionally, the church acted as a base for recovery efforts after the storm, delivering food to families affected by the tornado, tarping homes and collecting necessities to hand out. The church helped about 30 of its own families — 13 who lost everything and 17 whose homes sustained damage — recover.
Weeks said the day the tornado hit, he started a list to help parishioners get tarps on homes and supplies they needed.
“We did 169 projects out of this church the first three weeks with over 500 volunteers from eight states and a bunch of churches of all denominations that came from everywhere,” Weeks said.
While the church never planned on serving food, it coordinated with Renee Register, Restore Jones County coordinator, to facilitate the communities recovery efforts. By Monday, both Weeks and Register realized serving food was a necessity. Through volunteers, a neighboring pastor’s wife coordinating the food services and hundreds of donations, the church served meals for two to three weeks after the storm, Weeks said.
“It was everyday that thousands of meals were going out of (the church),” Weeks said.
For the most part, the church members’ homes are restored with the exception of a few. Weeks said there is a push in the community to clean up some of the remaining debris on Highway 28 and make Soso better than it was before the tornado like getting a new grocery store and a restaurant to come to town.
“Those are really tough things to get for a small town,” Weeks said. “So you’ve got to have someone at the helm that will push that forward and we’re starting to see those things come together.”
Since last year Soso Mayor Mike Moore said there are many positives such as the new fire station being completed, homes being rebuilt and a store staying open throughout the pandemic. Moore said the community needs time for its recovery efforts to get back to where it was.
“We are blessed with good people who want to be here, their parents are here, their grandparents were raised here,” Moore said.
