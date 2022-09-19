Do you agree with Senators that those who traffic in fentanyl should be charged with murder?
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mississippi’s Republican U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) on Thursday joined Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in introducing legislation to make the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death chargeable as a felony murder.
In instances of deaths resulting from illegal fentanyl-related opiates, the Felony Murder for Deadly Fentanyl Distribution Act would amend the Controlled Substances Act to make it a felony to distribute fentanyl and fentanyl-analogs if the dealer has knowledge or reason to know that the substance they are dealing contains fentanyl or a fentanyl-analog.
“The lethal drug fentanyl is destroying lives across the country, and dealers who put it on our streets should be held responsible,” Wicker said. “This bill would send a strong signal that the federal government will not tolerate this deadly drug which is tearing apart communities, or those who distribute it.”
Hyde-Smith added, “The Biden administration has failed to enforce multiple policies to stop fentanyl from coming across the border, even though it is now the leading cause of death for adults aged 18 to 45. This legislation is desperately needed to protect our communities by ensuring harsher consequences to those who knowingly distribute this deadly drug in Mississippi and across the country.”
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, authorities seized enough fentanyl in July — 2,071 pounds — to kill 469 million Americans. That is up from 680 pounds seized in June as the issue continues to hit close to home for far too many Americans, whether or not they live in a border-state.
Under current law, the CSA treats all Schedule I and Schedule II drugs the same for purposes of distribution resulting in death by mandating a 20-year minimum and no more than life, despite varying degrees of lethality, availability, and medicinal purposes.
A March 2022 Mississippi State Department of Health report shows a sharp escalation of overall deaths in Mississippi involving fentanyl, including a 125 percent increase in overdose fatalities due to synthetic opioids from 2019 to 2020.
Additional bill cosponsors include Laurel native Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), as well as Sens.Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-La.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.