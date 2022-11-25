Superintendent suggests $500K renovation at old Ellisville Elementary
•
Employees at the Jones County School District central office are drowning in files and floodwater, so Superintendent Tommy Parker asked supervisors to float some funds their way to help renovate a bigger building.
He has his eye on the old Ellisville Elementary property, and he estimates construction costs to be around $500,000 to make a suitable 15,000 square-foot work space — more than doubling the size of the old central office on Highway 11.
The current building has 7,000 square feet, with nine portable buildings set up on the property for storage of files that contain, student, personnel and financial records, Parker said.
“We have severe drainage problems ... after a rain, there’s sometimes 2 or 3 inches of water in the parking lot,” he said. That creates problems for the 30 employees who work there, as well as the 1,250 school employees and parents who come there to meet with district personnel or for school board meetings.
But the problems could also create a liability for the county, Parker said, because some of the portable buildings are “not in good repair” and the records could be destroyed. Some of the structures’ floors are rotting out.
“We’ve found snakes stuck in rat traps,” he said.
The office was built in the 1960s to house the Department of Human Services, and it was handed over to the school district in the 1980s. As the space needs have increased, Parker has been looking for another suitable county-owned building to relocate to.
He had his eye on the old Jones County Rest Home, but drug court and coroner offices were moved into that space.
The alternative school has since been relocated to the old Ellisville Elementary, which was built in the 1930s, and it takes up half the space there. A second building that was built on the property in the 1950s, where the cafeteria was located, is the specific property Parker wants the board to consider.
“That would get us all into one location,” he said. “We just need some help renovating it.”
The Board of Supervisors is responsible for providing an office for school district employees, and the school district is prohibited from spending money on buildings that won’t be occupied by students, Parker pointed out. The property belongs to the school district, so the first step to getting supervisors’ help would be to transfer the property to the county, he said.
Parker estimated that the cost to do what’s needed would be a half-million dollars, with district and county employees doing a lot of the work. “It would be considerably more for new construction, of course,” he said.
Board of Supervisors President Johnny Burnett appointed a committee to look at the possibility of that location or others that may be available and suitable. Members of the committee include Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley and Supervisors Travares Comegys and David Scruggs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.