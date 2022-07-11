Supervisors were offered six options for how to split an extra $5 million for roadwork. They chose a seventh — barely. After a whole lot of discussion, the board voted 3-2 to divide the money by the number of road miles that each beat will have after redistricting is finalized. That’s what Beat 2 Supervisor Larry Dykes proposed, and Beat 3 Supervisor Phil Dickerson and Beat 4 Supervisor David Scruggs agreed. Beat 1 Supervisor Johnny Burnett and Beat 5 Supervisor Travares Comegys — whose districts have the fewest road miles that they are responsible for — voted against that proposal, but it passed with a one-vote majority.
Chief Financial Officer Charles Miller proposed five different ways of dividing $5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money and paying $249,621 for a paver. They eventually chose Option 3 — dividing the remainder of the money by the number of road miles after paying for the paver — but they didn’t want to split it based on the number of miles they currently have. Dykes suggested dividing the funds after the ongoing 10-year redistricting plan is complete, and his two colleagues who have the most road miles agreed.
Miller’s proposal had Scruggs’ Beat 4 getting $1,710,136, Dickerson’s Beat 3 getting $1,140,091, Dykes’ Beat 2 getting $1,140,091, Burnett’s Beat 1 getting $380,030 and Comegys’ Beat 5 getting $95,008. Those amounts will vary somewhat when the new districts based on the latest Census numbers are finalized.
Before the final vote, Comegys made a motion to go with Option 2, which proposed dividing the money by percentages based on population and road miles. Burnett agreed, but the other three supervisors voted that down.
“This is a gift we’re getting from the government,” Dickerson said, noting that $5 million is “not a lot of money” when it comes to paving roads. “We’ve got to use it for what’s best for Jones County, not what’s best for each beat. We need to put it back in our infrastructure.”
The ARPA money has to be obligated by 2024, and it can’t be used to pay debt, Miller said.
“There’s more to the county than just roads,” Comegys said. “This money was supposed to be used to help recover the economy from COVID.”
Dykes agreed, but said, “You can have the best business in Jones County, but if you can’t get to it, it’s not worth a damn.”
If the money isn’t used for roads, the county will have to “float a bond” in the next year or two, Dickerson said.
“I’d love to cut taxes” instead of adding debt, he said. “We’re not here to battle each other, but to work together,” Burnett said.
His colleagues agreed as they continued the discussion. Most of the roads on Comegys’ beat are in the City of Laurel, which gets a chunk of county tax money to help maintain its roads. After redistricting is complete, Beat 5 is expected to pick up some more roads that are in the county — including Dacetown Road just outside of Ellisville. Residents from there have been to three consecutive meetings asking supervisors to fix their road.
“This is a good board, and everybody here cares about Jones County,” Dickerson said. “We’re all for each other. We just have to do what’s best for Jones County.”
Comegys said, “It’s not best for the county as a whole with only three for it. You can’t make that statement then go in this direction.”
The money has been divided by percentage in the past, with Beats 3 and 4 each getting 25 percent, Beat 2 getting 22 percent and Beats 1 and 5 each getting 14 percent. “And now we’re wanting to restructure what’s been working for 20 years,” Burnett said. “It’s up to three men to change that.”
Supervisors discussed getting engineer Wiley Pickering to help assess and prioritize roads that need paving. Earlier in the regular meeting, which was at the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville, Pickering announced that Vance Brothers won a bid to repave several county roads with a process known as “slurry seal” — a mixture of asphalt, crushed rock and water.
Vance Brothers, an Ellisville company, bid $2,665,395.16, barely beating out T.L. Wallace of Columbia, which bid just over $2.7 million. The project includes repaving Lower Myrick, Indian Springs, Moselle-Seminary and Tom Stockman roads and Industrial Boulevard, among others.
Prep work may begin on some this year but the jobs may not be complete until next spring because paving can’t be done in cold weather, Pickering noted. All contractors are “extremely backed up right now because so much work is going on,” he said, pointing out that there were only two bids.
Dickerson was granted an emergency repair order to proceed with work on a bridge on Shorty Smith Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.