Grant will be used in preparing new industrial park for prospects
•
Cooperative Energy and its local member Dixie Electric Power Association awarded the Economic Development Authority of Jones County’s I-59 South Industrial Site a $50,000 grant from the “Cooperative Competes” grant program.
The program seeks to increase the competitiveness of industrial sites in Cooperative Energy and Dixie Electric’s service areas.
The I-59 South Industrial Site is a large tract of property that’s prepared and marketed for future heavy industrial development. The property is adjacent to the Norfolk Southern main rail line, and its southern 265 acres are in Dixie Electric’s service territory.
The site is minutes from Interstate 59 and is being marketed as offering prime access to potential partner companies.
Dixie Electric General Manager Randy Smith understands the importance of recruiting new industry and jobs to the region, which is why the company it putting some money in to sweeten the pot.
“We’re thankful to be a part of an organization like Cooperative Energy that recognizes the need to support our local communities,” Smith said. “Dixie Electric is pleased to play a part in helping to drive economic development in Jones County and lay a strong foundation for the future.”
The I-59 South Industrial Site also recently received funds from the Mississippi Development Authority for site development. The EDA has plans to use the grant funds from the Cooperative Competes program and MDA to finish clearing the site, build an all-weather road through the site and add signage at the entrance. These site improvements will aid marketing efforts by making the 446-acre tract of land more visible and attractive to potential new industries.
“Electric cooperatives are unique because we’re owned by those we serve — our members — and we strive to make a difference, not a profit,” said Jeff C. Bowman, president and CEO of Cooperative Energy. “Our team’s commitment is to improve the quality of life in the communities our members serve and the program is a prime example of this commitment.”
Ross Tucker, who is president and CEO of the Jones County EDA, appreciates local companies that see all of the benefits of giving the local economy a boost.
“Dixie Electric and Cooperative Energy have been strong partners to the EDA as we continue to work on the I-59 South Industrial Site,” he said. “They care about the communities they serve, and this investment is a great example.”
For more about the I-59 South Industrial Site, contact 601-649-3031 or visit www.jonescounty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.