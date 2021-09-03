Trucks rolled out early Wednesday morning as 14 of Dixie Electric’s line workers, led by Safety Manager Joe Donald, headed to Magnolia Electric Power Association to restore power after Hurricane Ida struck their service area.
Magnolia Electric, located in Summit, reported more than 21,000 members without power at the height of the outages, which is 65 percent of the meters it serves. At the end of the first day of restoration, 17,362 members remained without power.
The damage there was described as “extensive,” with large trees on power lines and broken poles. Magnolia Electric requested assistance and Dixie Electric responded by sending 14 linemen, bucket trucks, a track machine and other support vehicles. As of Wednesday morning, Magnolia Electric reported that 14,490 members remained without power.
Magnolia Electric is a member-owned, locally-operated rural electric cooperative serving more than 32,000 meters in nine counties in southwest Mississippi.
Dixie Electric Power Association serves 40,180 accounts in a seven-county area in south Mississippi, including Jones, Wayne, Perry, Forrest, Covington, Clarke and Jasper counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.