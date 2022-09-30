Linemen Jason Holder, Adron Presley, Tommy Ulmer, Dan Wooten, Shawn Garner, Will Pitts, Kenny Batte, Tyler Hamby, Lucas Laird, Landon Martin, Chris Prince, Le’Kilo White, Tanner Walker, Bub Robinson, Jacob Bullock, Cody Thompson, Wesley Jones and Wes McDonnieal just before leaving Dixie Electric for Florida. (Photo submitted)