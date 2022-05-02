An estimated $12,000 was raised Thursday when Dixie Electric hosted its 13th annual charity golf tournament under beautiful, sunny skies at the Laurel Country Club.
The four-man scramble featured a total of 40 teams in morning and afternoon flights in a tournament that had the theme “Clubs, Caddies and Community.”
The one-day tournament raised approximately $12,000 that will be divided equally among the Glory House and three local secret-meal programs for children, organized by the Junior Auxiliary of Laurel, Junior Auxiliary of Wayne County and Macedonia Church in Petal.
“I’m so appreciative to Dixie Electric’s vendors and members of the local community who support our charity golf tournament,” said Pollyanna Magee, community relations coordinator for the company. “Their generosity and participation allow us to help with food insecurities in our communities.”
Bill Mullins was the closest-to-the-hole winner in the morning flight and Cory Williams was closest in the afternoon flight.
Participants were treated to lunch sponsored by Runnels Contracting, Bush Construction and B-Line. Hole-in-one prizes were provided by Kim’s No Bull. Dixie Electric is an electric cooperative, with concern for community being a principle that cooperatives seek to fulfill.
Top teams
Morning flight
First: RYCO
Second: The First
Third: First State Bank
Afternoon flight
First: Pine Belt Air
Second: Community Bank
Third: Southern Tire Mart
