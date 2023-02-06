Dixie Electric Power Association officials have seen an increase in reports of utility scams in which members were targeted by phone, where the scammers demanded immediate payment and threatened to shut off power if money was not received.
Dixie Electric officials are reminding the community how they can take control of the situation when they’ve been targeted by a scammer.
• Take your time. Utility scammers try to create a sense of urgency so that you’ll act fast and hand over personal information, especially over the phone. Take a moment to think about the situation before acting.
• Be suspicious. Scammers typically request immediate payments through prepaid debit cards or third-party apps. Other times, they will request you pay at places other than the utility, such as Walmart. Unusual requests like this should raise red flags. Remember, if the request seems strange and out of the ordinary, you’re likely being targeted by a scammer.
• Confirm before you act. If you’re contacted by someone claiming to represent Dixie Electric or another utility, but you’re unsure, hang up and call the utility directly. You can reach us at 601-425-2535 to verify the situation.
• Always pay the utility directly, never through a third-party app or location. Dixie Electric will never request that you wire money or purchase prepaid gift cards to pay your bill. Also, when paying your bill online, go directly to the utility’s website rather than using a search site, such as Google, to ask how to pay your bill. Scammers can embed fake links through these sites with the promise to deliver your payment directly to your utility or charge you an unnecessary fee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.