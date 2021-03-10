I am excited to be promoting colon cancer awareness. On Friday, I feel honored to participate and perform a live colonoscopy event. This historic local event allows us to shed a light on a procedure that is life-saving.
This is the second of a series that will follow Leader-Call Editor-in-Chief Mark Thornton and doctors from South Central Regional Medical Center through a colonoscopy to bring awareness to the importance of men's health as part of Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Colon cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer death in the United States. It does not discriminate.
There has been a recent observation that indiviuduals under age 50 are developing colorectal cancer.
Katie couric, a national news anchor, lost her husband at the age of 42 in 1998. Sadly, Jay Monahan had colon cancer that went undetected until it had reached Stage 4. Through Jay's tragedy, Katie has brought awareness to colon cancer through a live colonoscopy screening on national television.
My goal is to alleviate the public's fears and reservations to undergo a colonoscopy screening. I am hoping to reveal this is a simple, straight forward, and life-saving procedure.
Often, patients have concerns regarding discomfort during or after the exam. All colonoscopies are performed with an anesthesia provider. They administer monitored anesthesia care throughout the procedure. Patients are able to rest better through the examination process. They will often wake in the recovery room, and not realize the procedure has been completed.
I often tell my patients, the worst part of the procedure is the colonoscopy prep. However, even the prep itself has improved over the years, through pharmacological advancement. The preps utilized today are smaller volumes, and are better tolerated.
The intent of broadcasting the colonoscopy is to demystify the procedure for the community. We are hoping to educate Laurel and Jones County, and outlining counties, of the importance of colonoscopy screening.
Hopefully, with the exposure, it will help resolve any reservations people may have about the procedure.
We believe its never too late to make a difference and save a life!
Dr. Stephen Johnson is with the South Central Regional Medical Center Gastroenterology Clinic in Laurel.
