Felon charged with four counts of cruelty to animals
A Laurel man with a checkered past is facing more charges for having guns and abusing animals.
Willie Earl Hatten, 50, of Laurel was arrested by the Laurel Police Department for three counts of aggravated cruelty to a dog, another charge of animal cruelty and a possession of a firearm by a felon charge.
The arrest came after the LPD obtained a warrant to search his premises at the 1100 block of Purvis Street on suspicion of drug activity.
But when LPD personnel entered the home, they did not find any narcotics. They did, however, find firearms — which Hatten is forbidden to have after being convicted on federal charges for drugs and other gang-related activity that landed him in prison, sources with knowledge of the case reported.
The animal-cruelty charges are related to an earlier case that LPD investigators are still working to develop details on, Chief Tommy Cox said
Hatten made his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Wednesday, and Judge Kyle Robertson set his bond at $5,000. He remained in the Jones County Adult Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon.
The suspect is a relative of the late Willie Earl Hatten, who was the victim in a brutal murder case in Laurel in 1999, when he and his girlfriend Lottie Marshall were shot to death in a drug deal gone wrong, according to reports. The victims’ bodies were mutilated and buried, and their car was set on fire.
