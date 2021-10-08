23-year-old accused of exposing himself to customers at Mill Creek Dollar General
Customers at a dollar store got a little more than they bargained for when a man reportedly began exposing himself to people in the parking lot Thursday afternoon.
Gabriel Skipper, 23, was arrested and charged with public drunkenness at the Dollar General off of Highway 84 East in the Mill Creek Community.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the store around 3:46 p.m. Thursday after customers reportedly called 911, stating that a man was walking around the Dollar General parking lot and exposing himself to others.
When Deputy Drew Morecraft arrived on scene, he found Skipper “walking in the middle of Holifield Road, flailing his arms around, walking around and talking to himself,” JCSD’s report notes.
Morecraft said Skipper seemed to be under the influence of “some kind of narcotic,” according to the JCSD report. After he detained Skipper and put him in handcuffs, Skipper seemed “extremely nervous, and would not stop shaking,” the report notes.
Skipper reportedly told the deputy he was going to his girlfriend’s house and that he had smoked methamphetamine the day prior. Skipper was transported to the Jones County Jail and charged.
“Being intoxicated in public puts yourself and others in danger,” said JCSD Investigator Sgt. J.D. Carter, “and you can’t flash your stuff at people.”
Skipper (photo can be found in For the Record) was charged with public drunkenness because that was the only offense the deputy witnessed. The callers who accused him of exposing himself did not stick around to file a complaint, so he wasn’t charged with that offense.
