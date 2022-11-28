Suspect pulls gun on lawmen responding to call in Johnson, JCSD reports
•
An Ellisville man is accused of assaulting an elderly relative, then pulling a gun on deputies responding to the call ... and it all happened just down the road from where a standoff and shootout occurred during a similar situation two days earlier.
Jarvis Adams, 39, was charged with three counts of simple assault on an officer and abuse of a vulnerable adult after he was taken into custody by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at the residence on Mack Brown Road in the Johnson Community.
He made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Sunday, and Judge Grant Hedgepeth set his bond at $100,000 for the four felonies.
Adams is accused of pointing a handgun at JCSD Sgt. Derick Knight and Deputies Curt Bassett and Jarron Guy, then threatening to shoot and kill them after they forced entry into the home, but deputies were able to “defuse the situation” and convince Adams to drop his weapon and surrender, Investigator Denny Graham told the judge.
Family members reported that they were afraid Adams had shot and killed his mother, then shot himself, so when deputies got no response after knocking on doors and windows and identifying themselves, they forced their way into the home, Graham said.
When they did, Adams was standing in the living room with a gun pointed at deputies and he was described as “extremely irate” when he threatened them, according to reports, but they talked him into surrendering. Adams reportedly picked up a cellphone and started recording deputies after dropping a 9mm handgun that they recovered from a recliner.
The mother has Alzheimer’s disease and she had signs of physical abuse, Graham said, which is why Adams was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult in addition to three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer. She had “significant bruising” on the right side of her face, and she told deputies that Adams did that to her and wouldn’t let her leave, telling her to “never open the door again,” according to the report. Adams has a history of hurting his mother, family members told deputies, and there had been no sign of activity at the residence for several days, which is why they were concerned.
When the judge gave him the oath to start the proceeding, Adams said, “I’m a non-believer ... I question the existence of God.”
He went on to say that he has a degree in computer science, but he hasn’t been employed since June 2021 and was living with his mother at the residence on Mack Brown Road. “I needed to fix things around the house,” he said.
Adams spoke slowly and softly while answering standard questions from the judge. When asked if he would hire an attorney or need a court-appointed one, Adams said, “I’ve made measures to try to hire one ... I need to speak with family and friends.”
When Hedgepeth asked if he could afford to hire one himself, Adams said, “I don’t feel capable.”
In determining if he qualified for a public defender, Hedgepeth asked Adams about his assets. Adams said he owns a 2002 Jeep, a 2006 Honda and a 1999 BMW motorcycle and he is owed several hundred dollars by a handful of people and he has a few hundred dollars in two bank accounts. He said the vehicles were “in disrepair,” and the judge determined that he did qualify for a court-appointed attorney.
Adams was ordered to have no contact with his accuser until the matter is resolved in court. He then asked county attorney Andrea Pacific and Graham to “please tell her I love her,” to which they reiterated the order that he couldn’t have contact with the accuser, even through a third party, until the case is over. “If you do, I’ll revoke your bond,” Hedgepeth said.
Just down the road on Wednesday night, deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance between 30-year-old Dillon Ferguson and his mother when the incident turned into a standoff and a shootout. Ferguson is accused of shooting and injuring reserve deputy Joey Davis with a 9mm before being shot multiple times himself. Davis is at home recovering and Ferguson was in ICU at Forrest General Hospital.
“Our deputies utilized their training and skills in a highly dangerous and volatile situation to resolve this incident without having to utilize deadly force,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “The danger faced by law enforcement officers is beyond belief these days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.