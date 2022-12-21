A domestic dispute turned deadly, ending in what is believed to be a murder-suicide outside of Stringer on Friday evening.
Mya Ann Carter, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene outside a residence on County Road 1719 and Jermaine Woulard, 33, of Buckatunna was inside a bedroom dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to reports.
Deputies were responding to a 911 call to a report of screams and gunshots at the residence at approximately 6:30 p.m., Sheriff Randy Johnson said.
Wouldard was inside the house and had visible wounds and Carter was found outside after what appears to have been a “domestic issue that turned fatal,” Johnson said, adding that Bay Springs police also responded to assist with crowd control.
Carter is a Laurel native and worked at the Jones County Rest Home, according to her obituary. (See arrangements on A3.) She turned 24 the day before her death.
Woulard was an offshore drilling industry worker from Wayne County. His funeral is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Sweet Pilgrim Baptist Church in Buckatunna.
On the previous day, Jasper County deputies responded to a deadly shooting at a deer camp outside of Vossburg on County Road 39. The shooting was deemed accidental.
Chris Chiasson, 70, of Cutoff, La., suffered a single shot from a .270-caliber rifle to the knee area that apparently hit an artery and he bled out and died. Deputies interviewed Glenn Plaisance, 72, of Houma, La., and determined that the high-powered rifle he was handling was accidentally discharged.
Conservation officers from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks also responded along with Heidelberg police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.