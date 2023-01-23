The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has received an anonymous donation that Sheriff Joe Berlin is calling “a game-changer.”
On Friday, the JCSD received 25 Safe Life Defense Level IIIA+ ballistic vests. Each vest costs $606.87, so the total donation is worth $15,171.75.
“We are extremely grateful for this amazing donation, which was made by a local Jones County resident who wishes to remain anonymous,” Berlin said. “This is the same brand ballistic vest that JCSD Reserve Deputy Joey Davis was wearing when he was shot last November during a domestic dispute, with the vest stopping two handgun rounds to his chest.”
Deputies, investigators and narcotics agents are being outfitted with the new ballistic vests to replace older vests or ones that were previously issued to other personnel but not fitted to the deputy who is currently wearing it.
“I can certainly attest to the quality of the Safe Life Defense ballistic vests, having found out firsthand how well they perform.” Davis said. “I wouldn’t be here today were it not for my ballistic vest stopping the two handgun rounds, one which struck center mass and the other over my heart.”
That shooting happened at a residence in the Johnson Community, just outside of Ellisville, during a domestic dispute the evening before Thanksgiving. Dillon Ferguson, 30, was shot several times after a short standoff with law enforcement and is now in the Jones County Adult Detention Center charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
“It is heartwarming to know that someone cares enough about our safety to spend over $15,000 of their hard-earned money to ensure we have the latest in ballistic protection for our personnel,” Berlin said. “We cannot say thanks enough to this individual. It means the world to our deputies … and their families.”
