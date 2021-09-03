The Jones County Sheriff’s Department will soon have a new Patrol K9 in service after local residents and businesses donated funding.
“We cannot say thanks enough to everyone who donated funds to allow us to purchase a K9 for our one remaining patrol squad that did not have a K9 asset available,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “In fact, donors provided enough funding to pay for the purchase of the new K9, training, equipment such as a K9 ballistic vest and other necessary supplies for our K9 unit.
“We made a need known, and the good people of Jones County met that need. We are blessed to live in Jones County, where we receive such great support.”
The new JCSD K9 will be ordered in the coming week. Both the K9 and handler, Deputy James Bell will undergo extensive training leading to certification. The Patrol K9 will be trained in handler protection, tracking and narcotics detection. Once the new K9 is certified, all four JCSD Patrol Squads will have a K9 in service.
