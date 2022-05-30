Ellisville man gets 5 years in prison for selling illegal drugs
An Ellisville man will be showering in prison for the next few years after admitting to selling illegal “bath salts” and marijuana out of his home.
Dericco Duell Barlow, 37, was ordered to serve five years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to possession of Eutylone with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Barlow was arrested in May 2020 after the Jones County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Main Street in Ellisville.
Narcotics agents found 169 dosage units of Eutylone — a synthetic stimulant that’s in a broader group of drugs known as new psychoactive substances, such as MDMA (ecstasy), and is sometimes sold as “Red Bull,” “Blue Playboy” or “bath salts” — along with 3.5 ounces of marijuana and a handgun on top of the refrigerator.
For the purpose of the plea deal, Barlow was charged with having 39 dosage units — an amount that allowed for a lighter sentence. The 169 doses could have warranted a trafficking charge, and he was facing a maximum of 65 years in prison if he was found guilty of that and the other charges. He was represented by attorney Jeannene Pacific.
District Attorney Tony Buckley said he was agreeing to the lighter sentence because Barlow was accepting responsibility for what he did, he has no prior felony convictions and he hasn’t had any criminal charges since the arrest almost two years ago.
Barlow did, however, have a felony charge for being a spectator at a dog- fight in Laurel in November 2007. He was allowed to participate in the DA’s Pre-trial Intervention Program, which he completed in May 2015 — after being arrested on a bench warrant for failure to comply with the guidelines of the program in March 2015 – to get that conviction expunged.
Barlow told the judge he has children and had been working at Sanderson Farms for 10 years to support his family.
“Why did you do this?” Judge Dal Williamson asked.
Barlow replied, “I don’t know, sir.”
He told the judge that he wouldn’t want his children to take the substances he was selling.
“There continues to be a drug problem in the county ... and you’re making it worse, Mr. Barlow,” Williamson said.
The judge went on to say that he “struggled” with accepting the plea, but he
accepted it for the reasons that Buckley stated, then offered a stern warning to Barlow.
“If you come back to this court on another drug charge, you won’t get five years ... not if I’m in this chair,” Williamson said.
In addition to the prison time, Barlow was ordered to serve five years of post-release supervision under the Mississippi Department of Corrections, to participate in the court’s community service program and to pay $927.50 in court fees and fines.
