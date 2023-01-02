Initial appearance in municipal court today (Tuesday)
The suspect in a double murder is back in Laurel to face justice after being captured in Ohio in November.
Ronald Buckley, 20, waived extradition and has been booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center on two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of directing or causing a juvenile to commit a felony.
The charges stem from accusations that Buckley was behind the shooting death of a young couple who were sitting in a car with two babies at Loper’s Laundry on Oct. 24. Buckley eluded arrest for more than a month before finally being captured in Fremont, Ohio on Nov. 22.
His initial appearance is scheduled for today (Tuesday) in Laurel Municipal Court.
Buckley is accused of walking up to a parked gray Dodge Challenger and shooting Mary Ann Collins, 19, and Travion Barnett, 22, then fleeing on foot, police said. An unidentified 18-year-old man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the leg. The two infants were uninjured, police said.
Buckley was already wanted for aggravated assault in a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of North 4th Avenue in June. The victim was shot seven times but survived after LPD officers reportedly applied a tourniquet to his leg before medics from EMServ Ambulance arrived and transported him to South Central Regional Medical Center.
Buckley was also believed to be behind a reported shooting threat to Laurel High School that put the school on alert.
The Fremont Police Department received a tip from the Jones County CrimeStoppers unit and that is what led to his arrest.
Buckley was arrested at the Double-A Motel as the Fremont Police Department and Sandusky County joint SWAT Team acted quickly on a tip that came through the Jones County CrimeStoppers coordinator. Buckley was taken into custody without incident.
A firearm reported stolen was found in Buckley’s motel room that was taken into evidence.
