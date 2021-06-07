La. grandmother, grandson killed in crash near Moselle
•
A Louisiana woman and her grandson were killed in a crash on Interstate 59 during a torrential rainstorm early Sunday afternoon.
Caroline Robichaux, 76, and Eric Flettrich, 29, both of Marrero, were pronounced dead at the scene after the southbound Dodge SUV they were passengers in crossed the median and got slammed by a northbound 18-wheeler. The crash occurred between the Moselle and Ellisville State School exits at 1:30 p.m.
Kenneth Robichaux of Pritchard, La., was driving the SUV and Carlos Wario-Ganzalez of Laredo, Texas, was driving the 18-wheeler. Both were transported by ambulance to hospitals with unspecified injuries. The man and woman who were killed were reportedly a grandmother and grandson.
The interstate was shut down while crews worked to tend to the victims and clear the wreckage. Several veteran law enforcement officials and first-responders said it was one of the worst wrecks they’d ever worked. The SUV was split in half.
Volunteers from South Jones and Southwest Jones responded with at least one volunteer from Powers. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department also responded with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash. Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth also went to the scene along with at least four wreckers.
