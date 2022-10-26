Victims identified by police; babies were in shot-up car
•
The suspect in a shooting that killed a young couple at midday Monday was already on the lam for a shooting that happened over the summer in Laurel.
Ronald Buckley, 19, is wanted on two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault after firing multiple shots into a Dodge Challenger that was parked at Loper’s Laundry, killing 19-year-old Mary Ann Collins and 22-year-old Travion Barnett. An unidentified 18-year-old passenger suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, but two babies who were in the vehicle were not injured, investigators with the Laurel Police Department reported.
Buckley is accused of shooting the young couple and the teen, then fleeing on foot from the scene at West 10th Street and 13th Avenue.
Buckley knew his victims, investigators said, but they did not offer details about their connection. They did, however, say that the number of shots fired was “consistent with a crime of passions.” It appeared that the car was parked and the occupants were waiting on someone at the time of the shooting, witnesses told police.
Laurel police have searched several residences in Laurel and Ellisville, following up on tips, but had not tracked him down as of early Wednesday afternoon. They have requested assistance from U.S. Marshals.
Buckley was already wanted for aggravated assault in a shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of North 4th Avenue back in June. The victim was shot seven times but survived after LPD officers reportedly applied a tourniquet to his leg before medics from EMServ Ambulance arrived and transported him to South Central Regional Medical Center.
Buckley was placed in the National Crime Information Center database then and has been wanted ever since.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.