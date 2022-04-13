A baby goat chills on the back of Maggie Byrd, above, as Laura Varnado and Nicole Racy participate in goat yoga at last month’s fundraiser for the Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League. The ARL on Moose Drive — off Hillcrest Drive in Laurel — was scheduled to host another class at 5:45 p.m. today (Thursday), but it was canceled because of the threat of stormy weather. Check the ARL Facebook page for updates. The cost is $30 for the class, and all proceeds go to fund ARL operations. It is a beginner yoga class — if you can call it a “class” ARL officials joked — because the baby goats steal the show. Participants can pose, take photos, cuddle and feed the baby goats while instructor Lindsey Schmoekel leads them. ARL officials encourage people to bring children and friends. Dennis and Stacey Butler provided the baby goats at the last class.
(Photos by Mark Thornton)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.