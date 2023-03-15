Wayne County among winners set to compete nationally
•
The 2023 Mississippi ProStart Invitational, sponsored by Atmos Energy, returned to Jackson for the first time since the pandemic, and a Wayne County team was one of the top winners.
The Wayne County Career & Technical Education Center team — which finished first in Management and third in Culinary — will represent the state in the national competition in Washington, D.C., in May.
“We have approximately 41 high schools in Mississippi participating in ProStart right now,” said Pat Fontaine, executive director of the Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association. “We expect more schools will ask about the program after the ProStart Invitational.”
Gas stoves were used in the competition, because that’s what most restaurant chefs prefer, Fonatine pointed out.
“To prepare students for a career as a chef, you have to know how to cook with gas,” he said. “Studies show more than 90 percent of professional chefs prefer to cook with natural gas, and we want our students to be prepared for the real world.”
ProStart is a two-year, industry-backed culinary arts and restaurant management program for high school students. The program reaches approximately 165,000 students in over 1,800 schools across the nation and Guam. Over the past 23 years, more than a million students have participated in ProStart. State officials say the restaurant and hospitality industry can be a great fit for young people in Mississippi.
“I am a supporter of public-private partnerships, and the ProStart Program is a great example of that,” said Central District Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey. “This competition gives students a real advantage – from developing management skills to cooking on gas stoves to providing a product that builds customer loyalty. This is the hospitality industry showing schools what they need as far as workforce – it’s a ‘win-win’ for the competitors and for the industry.”
In addition to the cooking competition, the “Management Competition” presents another challenge to students in multiple areas, from marketing to critical thinking. Fontaine said the management part of a restaurant is critical.
“Good food is the foundation of a successful restaurant, but knowing how to manage a restaurant is vital to long-term success. ProStart recognizes this and helps give insight to students.”
Atmos Energy, once known as the Mississippi Valley Gas Company, has prioritized the promotion of natural gas cooking since the MVG School Range Program in the 1980s, when the company partnered with high school home economic programs to educate students on the benefits of cooking with natural gas.
John Duease, vice president of marketing, said “It seems only natural Atmos Energy would want to support the Mississippi ProStart culinary competition - where students learn about natural gas stoves and possibly make cooking a career.”
The winners of the 2023 ProStart Invitational include: Clinton High School (culinary competition) and Wayne County (management competition).
