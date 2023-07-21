JCSD assisted with federal investigation
A Byram woman was sentenced to 250 months in federal prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, as well as a concurrent sentence of 21 months for falsification of records in a federal investigation, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
As early Aug. 1, 2017, and continuing until April 2019, communications between Kristy Dier, 37, and her codefendants were intercepted wherein they negotiated and conducted the sale of ice-meth throughout the state, from as far north as Aberdeen down to Biloxi, including in Jones County, according to court records. In total, Dier is responsible for the distribution of approximately 22 pounds of ice-meth.
In December 2017, Dier also elicited help from a codefendant to falsify income and business records and file the records with the Hinds County Court to obstruct the forfeiture of drug proceeds seized by law enforcement.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service, Jones and Hinds County Sheriff’s Departments, Jackson Police Department, Richland Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Internal Revenue Service.
The case is the result of an extensive investigation that was dubbed “Drama Queen,” which began as an operation targeting meth distribution in central Mississippi. “Drama Queen” is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation. OCDETF “identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Keesha Middleton and Chris Wansley.
