Bullets went through a residence just north of Laurel on Monday night, but no injuries were reported.
The three people inside the house in the 4600 block of University Avenue were very fortunate, said Sgt. J.D. Carter of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, who is lead investigator in the case.
One bullet went into the front door, through the living room and kitchen, another was near a living room window and another bullet flattened the tire of a pickup at the residence, according to the report.
The suspect in the shooting is believed to be a teenager who used to be in a relationship with someone who lives at the shot-up residence, sources with knowledge of the incident said.
JCSD investigators are following up on leads, Carter said, but no arrests had been made in the case as of Wednesday morning.
