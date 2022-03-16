A driver lost her concentration but kept her head — barely — when she drove an SUV into a load of long pines on a log truck that was stopped at a traffic light on 16th Avenue at Parker Drive on Tuesday morning. Jacqueline Rivera, shown talking on a cellphone shortly after the crash, was driving an Infinity Q4 when she hit a log that went all the way through the vehicle, missing her head by about an inch, witnesses said. Bobby Ross of Waynesboro was in the log truck and was shaken up, but he was reportedly OK after finding out that the SUV driver was OK. The log did go right over a child carseat, but fortunately, no child was in the SUV. Rivera was ticketed for driving with no insurance and no driver’s license. “She’s lucky we weren’t working a fatality,” Chief Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said. It wasn’t known if she was on her phone at the time of the crash, but it’s obvious something was distracting her, Cox said. “It could be the phone, the radio, the drink you spilled … It really doesn’t matter. Whatever it is, it’s not worth your life.” (Photo by Bobby Ross)
