The drivers in a school bus crash that caused minor injuries to three students on Friday were identified by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Charles Russel, 59, of Petal was driving a 2017 Ford F15o pickup that struck the back of a Jones County School District bus on Highway 11 in Moselle around 7 a.m. Friday, according to the MHP report. There were 23 students on the bus, which was on its way to South Jones High School, and two suffered bumped heads and one had a scraped leg, JCSD Superintendent Tommy Parker said. The bus was not loading or unloading students at the time of the crash, the MHP report noted.
The bus was being driven by Ashley McCullough of Seminary. She is the same driver who was hailed as a hero in June for her efforts in getting students off of a bus that was catching on fire along Phillips Road East. The 10-year-old bus she was driving then began smoking and the “check engine” light came on, Parker said. She pulled over on the side of the road, got the students off the bus and shortly thereafter, the bus burst into flames. It was destroyed.
McCullough was a new driver at the time and one of the first in the district to go through training to meet new state requirements that went into effect in February, Parker said.
