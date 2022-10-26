The Laurel Police Department will participate in the DEA-sponsored drug take-back event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LPD at 317 South Magnolia St.
Police Chief Tommy Cox said that the department has collected more than 2,500 pounds of unwanted or expired prescriptions since it had first participated in drug take-back day. The events take place twice per year — once in April and once in October. There are no questions asked when dropping off medications, the LPD said.
During LPD’s last participation in the event, the department collected more than 320 pounds of unwanted or expired prescription drugs. The DEA started National Prescription Drug Takeback Day in 2010 to provide a safe means to dispose of unwanted or expired prescription drugs.
The DEA collects the drugs dropped off at participating agencies and safely disposes of them by incinerating them. There are no questions asked when drugs are brought for disposal, but LPD wants to remind the public that it cannot take sharp objects or dispose of needles at this event.
