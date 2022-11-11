Jasper man faces 11 counts of aggravated assault for shooting, sheriff says
A Jasper County man is behind bars — and is likely to be there for a while — after being charged with nearly a dozen counts of aggravated assault. And if an off-duty trooper hadn’t taken charge and taken him down, the outcome could have been much worse, officials said.
Aaron Holder, 38, was taken into custody Wednesday after being accused of firing a high-powered rifle at a construction crew and a family — including children — at a residence near Louin. He was booked into the Jasper County Jail on 10 counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated assault on a police officer. He made his initial appearance in Jasper County Justice Court on Thursday, and Judge Marvin Jones denied bond for Holder, saying he was a danger to the community.
Sheriff Randy Johnson agreed with that decision. Holder has a long history of drug abuse and “getting abusive” when he’s high, he said. On Wednesday, Holder fired a shot from a rifle, and the bullet went through the rim of an ATV and went between two groups of people into a “barndominium” that’s under construction, Johnson said. There was a group of construction workers and a family — three adults and two children — there on the property when the shot was fired from 80 to 100 yards away, Johnson said.
“The people were close together, and it went between all of them,” he said. “It’s amazing no one was struck. It could’ve hit any of them.”
Brandon Sullivan — an off-duty trooper with the Mississippi Highway Patrol who graduated with the most recent cadet class — was nearby and heard what was going on, so he armed himself and went to confront Holder, Johnson said. When he did, Holder “jumped on the trooper,” who was dressed in an MHP T-shirt, Johnson said. Sullivan and some of the other people from the property helped restrain and handcuff Holder until the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene, Johnson said.
They had “no idea” why Holder fired the shot, he said. “We’re just thankful it ended peacefully with no one getting hurt.”
