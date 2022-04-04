A Taylorsville man who is accused of fleeing from deputies by vehicle then on foot is behind bars, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Tyran Hammond, 33, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia and resisting arrest and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center.
The deputies were manning a safety checkpoint on Saturday when they took off after a vehicle that fled. Deputies Jared Hutto, Chase Smith and Andrew Yates were in a short vehicle pursuit on New Hope Road in south Jones County. Hammond then stopped his vehicle and fled on foot.
Deputies chased him through the woods for approximately 150 yards before he was captured, tangled in briars and trying to hide a firearm and drugs, according to the report.
Two Waynesboro men and a Shubuta woman were arrested after a traffic stop early Saturday, the JCSD reported.
Kijana Everette, 23, was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Driver Kwanzaa McCann, 27 of Waynesboro, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana-first offense and careless driving.
The Clarke County woman, Shenekawa Davis, 23, was charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
All three were transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.
Suspected drug dealer arrested after chase
A suspected drug dealer was arrested after fleeing Laurel police narcotics officers following a would-be drug deal at the Eagle Car Wash on Ellisville Boulevard on Friday.
Kendrick Cooley, 41, was arrested by officers Raven Naylor and Justin Clifton a short time after narcotics officers observed an alleged drug deal. He faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine and methamphetamine) with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm,
He had his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Sunday where his bond was set at $12,500. Investigator Michelle Howell is leading the probe.
