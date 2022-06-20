The Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a fundraiser at the football field in the town Saturday night.
Starting at 6 p.m., people can come play games, including a chance to drench Chief John Bounds in the dunk tank. The classic baseball move “The Sandlot” will then be shown for free. A concession stand will be open selling goodies.
The department is raising money for its back-to-school “Shop With a Firefighter” event.
Blood drive at Powers VFD
Powers Fire & Rescue is hosting a blood drive by Vitalant from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on
Saturday at the station located at 1975 Highway 184 in Laurel.
“Blood supplies are critically low, and donors are desperately needed,” Powers Fire & Rescue President Ed Ritchey said. “You can save a life with your blood donation, and that's a great thing.”
Go to www.donors.Vitalant.org or call Rhonda or Michelle at 601-498-9972 to schedule an appointment.
