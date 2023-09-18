Three-time felon to prison again
A Jones County man who has been involved in felonies that put him behind bars and in ICU is back in prison for dealing methamphetamine.
William Daniel Dyer, 48, was ordered to serve five years in the full-time custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections after pleading guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to possession of meth with intent to distribute. He was sentenced as a habitual offender, meaning he is supposed to serve all of the time day-for-day, without the chance for early release because it is his third felony convictions. He had similar drug-related convictions in 2006 and 2017.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents received information Dyer was selling meth and executed a search warrant at his residence on Theo’s Road Extension, off Lower Myrick Road, in July 2021 and found 3.522 grams of meth along with other items that indicated he was dealing drugs, District Attorney Brad Thompson said. Dyer was facing three to 20 years in prison for selling that amount of meth.
“You keep getting in trouble for this,” Judge Dal Williamson said to Dyer. “Why shouldn’t I just let you go to trial, and if you’re found guilty, give you 20 years so that I don’t have to worry about you being out in the community peddling this poison?”
Dyer said, “Because I have a son that needs me to get out for him.”
But with Dyer loose, it increases the chances that his 14-year-old son and others will become meth addicts, the judge responded, “so give me another reason.”
When Dyer said he’d never been through rehab, Williamson called that a “cop out,” pointing out that he had plenty of time to pursue that and was just looking to make his problem “someone else’s fault.”
The judge said, “I’m reluctant to accept this plea ... enough is enough.”
He asked Dyer about his son.
“He’s living with a friend ... that’s why I need to get home,” Dyer said.
“What about his mother?” the judge asked.
Dyer said, “I don’t know.”
Williamson accepted the plea, and ordered that Dyer be “tested regularly” for drug use after he is released from prison. He will be on post-release supervision under MDOC for three years and be required to participate in the court’s community service program and pay court fees and fines of $1,927.50. He was represented by public defender Patrick Pacific.
Dyer’s July 2021 arrest for dealing meth came just months after he had been stabbed 11 times during an altercation with then-24-year-old convicted killer Timothy Meadows. Dyer was stabbed in his back, buttocks and the back of his arms in November 2020 and spent “several days” hospitalized in the intensive-care unit for his wounds.
Meadows was ordered back to prison to serve six years, which was the remainder of his sentence for a 2018 manslaughter conviction in the August 2014 choking death of Timothy Williamson near the Leaf River. Meadows had been released early on that conviction. He still has to be tried for aggravated assault in the stabbing of Dyer.
