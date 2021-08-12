The Dixie Youth World Series invited teams from 11 states to Laurel to experience not only two weeks of baseball but to soak in America’s hometown.
As this is the fourth time Laurel has played host to the DYWS, it’s the first time visitors will see how much downtown and Laurel have grown because of the show. But just what did they think of the small town featured on millions of TV screens through HGTV’s “Home Town” with hosts Ben and Erin Napier?
Laurel hotels were booked, so some teams stayed in neighboring Meridian or Hattiesburg, while also enjoying what the Sportsplex had to offer. Debbie Owens of Hurtford, N.C., drove 15 hours to watch her grandson play in the world series.
“The only place we visited was Waffle House and the ballfield,” Owens said. “But the people have been nice.”
Owens had not heard of “Home Town” before coming to Laurel. “Someone told us about it when we visited,” Owens said. “We may make a stop on our way out of town to look around.”
However, Johnny Drake, Dixie Youth director of Louisiana from West Monroe, La., was all too familiar with the show.
“My wife loves it and watches it religiously,” Drake said. “I have about 50 pictures on my phone from just driving around and looking at houses.”
The atmosphere and Laurel’s friendly people have been the most enjoyable part of his stay in Laurel, Drake said.
“The weather’s been kind of crazy but it’s been enjoyable,” Drake said. “This is our fourth year to host the series here, and they always go above and beyond.”
And Annalee Tempele of Gonzalez, La., played a special role at the DYWS, singing the national anthem before each game. Tempele, 9, said her favorite part of the stay in Laurel was visiting some of its unique businesses downtown.
“We visited Mimmo’s and the Rusty Chandelier,” Tempele said. “I really enjoyed the Rusty Chandelier and visiting the booths and looking at all of the antiques.”
Tempele came to watch her brother play in the series and cheer him on.
Laurel resident Robert Shelby, who manned the on-site souvenir shop, said he enjoyed working the series and meeting all of the different people who came to see the games.
“My table is right in the middle of the aisle so I can turn my head and watch a game,” Shelby said.
