City woman busted with heroin days before semi-annual LPD event
•
The Laurel Police Department is having its semi-annual drug-take-back event today (Saturday), where people can anonymously and voluntarily drop off their unused or expired prescription medications.
But one Laurel woman didn’t have a choice in the matter. The LPD executed a search warrant at a residence on Wednesday and seized 3.5 grams of heroin that was found in the house on the 800 block of West 21st Street.
Dee Merris Minter, 52, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and made her initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Friday.
Investigator Michelle Howell has been assigned to the case, Chief Tommy Cox said.
Anyone with information about this or any other case is encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).
The LPD will have a box set up in its lobby at 317 South Magnolia St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect any and all drugs. The service is free and anonymous with no questions asked, Cox said.
The drugs will be packaged and delivered to the Drug Enforcement Agency for disposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.