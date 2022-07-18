Editor’s note: Stories that are timely or of more general interest take precedence in the paper. Because of that and space limitations, some important stories sometimes don’t get reported right when they happen. Here is one of those stories.
The City of Laurel spent almost $15 million on projects over 2021, and Mayor Johnny Magee anticipates spending more than $35 million in 2022, he said in his annual State of the City address.
Only one department has a hand in all of that. It’s the Finance Department, under the direction of City Clerk Mary Ann Hess, who has five other employees.
Sales tax was up over last year by almost $813,399 or 8.1 percent, and for the first time, city sales tax collections exceeded $10 million. Out of more than 300 municipalities that receive sales tax diversions from the state, Laurel is consistently in the top 20 municipalities in collections, Magee reported.
“This equates to the businesses having sales of approximately $667 million,” he said, noting that the state Department of Revenue received approximately $37 million to the city’s $10 million from those sales.
The city’s tourism tax showed an increase of more than $258,961, or 12.4 percent, the largest increase since Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and topping $2 million for the first time in city history.
“The formulas are different, but with us receiving $2 million, the merchants had sales of $23.2 million off the 2-cents tourism tax,” Magee said.
The city’s overall valuation increased 3.7 percent, and the value of each mill increased by $7,588 — from $191,539 last year to $199,123 this year.
“At the annual evaluation meeting of the Municipal Retirement Systems, our actuary presented a comparison chart of assessed property values among the 17 cities that participate in the old Municipal Fire and Police Retirement System,” Magee said. “Among the 17 cities, Laurel had the highest four-year annual average increase, at 4.4 percent, and the third-highest in 2020, at 5.2 percent.
Hess said that “a good steady increase in property values every year is a very important indicator of a city’s overall economic health,” Magee reported, reading a statement from her. “Next to a city’s bond rating, this is probably the second-best economic indicator. It shows that the city’s leadership is doing everything that is within their control to increase the value of people’s property through the enforcement of zoning laws and lot cleanings.
“It also shows an overall excitement and people’s desire to move here, that the town’s businesses, especially small ones, are flourishing. I have always said that Laurel is not a wealthy city compared to other cities in our state, but we manage what we have and can compete with them any day. This proves it.”
On the permitting side, 160 new business licenses were applied for in 2021, up from 149 in 2020. The City Clerk’s office also handles special-event permits, but most of those were postponed or canceled because of COVID, so revenue was significantly decreased.
“We collected only $395 in permits for the year,” Magee said.
The city had four applications for ad-valorem tax exemptions for the year — Howard Industries ($7,242,610), Wayne Farms ($4,980,433), Dunn Roadbuilders ($1,821,812) and Laurel Machine and Foundry ($754,256).
“Some of the people who come to speak before the council make it appear that we are exempting the amount that these companies are asking for exemption on,” Magee said. “For instance, when Howard Industries asks for an exemption on $7 million, they are not being exempted for $7 million, but instead they will be exempted on what the ad-valorem tax would have been on that $7 million.”
Prior to 2016, when a company requested an exemption, it was granted a 100 percent exemption on the requested amount. In 2016, the administration and council changed the policy and began to require that the industry be exempt from all but 9.42 percent of the requested amount, to cover the amount of school taxes. “The schools’ taxes that are due are never exempted,” Magee said. “The schools receive 100 percent of taxes due to them.”
In 2021, the city collected $23,423,167.06 in ad valorem taxes, the majority of which went to the Laurel Separate School District. The city retained $9,551,616.12 and the schools received $13,871.550.94.
“The city attempts to operate within its budget and not increase ad valorem taxes unless absolutely necessary,” Magee said. “You hear a lot of people who say that city taxes are too high, but if you would examine your tax statement, between the city tax and the county tax and the school portion, the city tax portion is the lowest of the three. It should also be noted that when an area is annexed into the city, either voluntarily or it is a contested annexation, the residents in the annexed area pay taxes to the school district in which they resided before the annexation. They do not pay city school taxes.”
At its annual Budget Public Hearing, the administration presented a balanced budget in all funds to the council, and it passed unanimously.
In March, “after analyzing many factors, we gave the employees a 5 percent pay raise,” Magee said, and he has hopes of giving a raise again this year. “We shall see how it works out.”
It takes $116,000 for every 1 percent of a raise that is given, and this is not a one-time expenditure, but must be sustained throughout the years. So, to fund a 5 percent raise, an additional $580,000 is needed “in perpetuity,” he pointed out.
The city issued a five-year negotiable note in the amount of $1 million to be used to complete the new Elvin Ulmer EightPlex — a note that is to be repaid out of tourism tax funds, Magee said.
“One of our local banks, First State Bank, was awarded the winning bid, with an interest rate of .95 percent,” he said. “We did not have to obtain another bond rating in 2021, so the city’s bond rating remained at an A.”
At the end of fiscal years 2020 and 2021, the city had appropriated funds that wound up not being spent for the original purpose, “mainly due to personnel vacancies,” Magee said, so he requested that the council reallocate the funds to the capital-line items. That allowed the police, fire, streets, drainage and ITS departments “to make some much-needed capital purchases … and no short-term equipment loans were required to make these purchases.”
Hess and Magee have been meeting with Government Consultants Lynn Norris and Nick Schorr to develop a five-year Capital Plan for the City. The plan includes two facets: 1.) A scheduled replacement of capital equipment for various departments for items such as vehicles, computers, heavy equipment, etc., and 2.) A scheduled timing of our long-term capital projects and needs, such as bonds and notes.
“Laurel’s economic indicators are all strong,” Schorr said. “Laurel is in a unique position in that they control their own fate. It is not dependent on surrounding cities and entities for its economic development.”
The FY 2020 audit was successful and clean. Two findings were included and corrective action has been taken to ensure that the city does not receive these findings again, Magee said. Of the $434,243 that the city received in COVID-relief funds, the city exceeded the $750,000 threshold that is a requirement for a Federal Single Audit, which was prepared and submitted to the Federal Clearinghouse for FY 2020.
After approving an engagement letter with Holt and Associates to conduct the 2021 audit, the auditor requested several items from the finance department that were quickly presented to the auditor in preparation for the next audit. During FY 2021, the Finance Department continued to meet its cash-flow obligations at First State Bank, which also has all of the city’s checking account.
“Each month, Ms. Hess and Krystal Jones work to determine the amount that is necessary to meet our financial obligations and cash flow for that month,” Magee said. “Any excess funds are transferred from our checking account at First State Bank to our investment firm (Trinity Capital) and deposited into our savings bank account at Trustmark National Bank. These funds are then invested into government-approved interest-bearing securities.
“Since these are government funds, the state has extremely strict guidelines that the city and Trinity Capital must follow in making these investments. Over the past year, a total of $176,870.10 in interest was earned on all of our excess funds. The additional four mils that are levied especially for streets is in its third year of collections. Around $788,00 was collected from these four mils and were used to complete the 2020 overlay project.”
More than $1 million in road and bridge funds were collected from the county — another first for the city, Magee said. State law states that half of all ad valorem taxes by or for a county, within a municipality, shall be paid over to the treasurer of such municipality. Last year, the city collected $1,104,655.17. Of that, $500,000 went to the General Fund and $604,655.17 went into the street fund. In 2022, all the road and bridge fund money from the county will go to the street fund.
Another source of street funds is from the Mississippi Infrastructure Modernization Act, from the city’s share of internet sales tax. In its second year of collections, the city received more than $800,000 in 2021, thereby doubling the state’s initial projections for the City of Laurel. These funds were budgeted for engineering and construction costs related to the South 16th Avenue and Martin Luther King Avenue projects.
Laurel has more road-improvement projects going on at one time than it has in many, many years, Magee said.
Each year, the city clerk has to prepare forms on how the city has spent its infrastructure funds for the previous year in order to prove that the funds were not being used to supplement the existing budget.
“There were many training sessions attended by staff in the city clerk’s office, both in person and virtually,” Magee said.
Grant writer Whitney Pickering applied for and received an AmeriCorps Grant in the amount of $154,780 as well as a Mississippi Arts Commission Grant for $10,000, which was used to paint the electrical boxes around town. She also applied for $100,000 for FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant and received $14,315. That will be used to train four fire department personnel in Fire Inspection, which is another step in the city’s attempt to lower its fire rating. Pickering also applied for and received $142,638 through Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks to complete the Daphne Park tennis courts. She applied for $135,993 in another FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant that would be used for equipment and additional training. For Fiscal Year 2021, Pickering secured a total of $321,733 in grant proceeds. She also had some “input and suggestions” in $23.8 million RAISE Grant, the $3.2 million 12th Street Corridor and the $1 million Arco Lane Bridge project, Magee said. “Whitney does an excellent job in securing funds for the City of Laurel, and they are appreciated. As she says in her ending report, ‘The squeaky wheel gets the oil, and I am here to squeak for you.’”
Hess’ department is in charge of elections. There were Democratic and Republican primaries as well as a general election for mayor and city council during the year. No runoffs were required.
In preparation for the election, each of the five clerks attended a mandatory training in Jackson or Gulfport. The three municipal election commissioners, along with the city clerk, attended mandatory training in January 2021.
The city clerk’s office is continuing to work on its goal of preserving and quickly retrieving the city’s historic records,” Magee said. All new council minutes are currently being scanned into the File-X system, “even though it may need a little fine-tuning to be able to more easily retrieve these minutes,” he added. “Being able to fulfill the public requests and other city departments’ requests in a timely manner is a continuing objective for the city clerk’s office. This is one of the most visible ways of meeting the needs of our internal and external customers.”
During the election, several public records requests were received, Magee said, “and responses were made in a timely and appropriate manner.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.