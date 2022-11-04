Traffic stop leads to trafficking charge
•
An early afternoon roadblock in Hebron stopped some of the flow of drugs in Jones County.
There were four felony drug arrests in a short time after deputies set up a “safety checkpoint” in the area on Tuesday, said Sgt. Jake Driskell of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Division.
The most significant of those was the arrest of Dexter Page, 31, who has a Taylorsville address but lives in Jones County. He was charged with trafficking MDMA and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after a large amount of both drugs were found in his vehicle, according to reports.
Page had 255 dosage units of ecstasy (MDMA) in three plastic bags and a half-pound of pot, Driskell said.
“He got about 100 yards short of the checkpoint, and Deputy (Andrew) Yates went to check on him and immediately smelled marijuana,” Driskell said of how the search and arrest were initiated.
Along with the trafficking charge, Page was also charged with a traffic offense, improper parking/stopping and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center. He made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday, and Judge Sonny Saul set his bond at $50,000. Page posted that and was released a few hours later.
A trafficking conviction carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years.
The checkpoint also led to the arrest of Timmie Carter, 41, also a Jones County resident with a Taylorsville address, on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license. He had 2.2 grams of cocaine, Driskell said.
“We don’t see cocaine that often anymore,” Driskell said. “We’ve had less than five cases (involving cocaine) all year.”
Carter’s bond was set at $7,500, which he has since posted and been released from jail.
The arrests were the result of deputies working overtime on a Special Traffic Enforcement Program detail. The overtime STEP Detail is funded by a grant from the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety.
